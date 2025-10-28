Fort Bend ISD mom claims 6-year-old assaulted by other students
FORT BEND COUNTY - A Fort Bend ISD mother claims that her 6-year-old son with autism was sexually assaulted by other students back in September.
‘I didn't know what to do'
What they're saying:
The mother, who FOX 26 is keeping anonymous for the safety of her child, says that on the 17th, her son's elementary school called her to say that "her son was walking funny" and had to be picked up from school.
When she retrieved him from the school, she claims her son told her about the assault.
"He said that two kids, one seemed to be distracting him while the other one came up behind him and used a stick on his butt," the mother said. "He told me he was assaulted by two kids, and I took him to the hospital the same day, and they confirmed that there was some rectal trauma there."
The mother continues to add that after the experience, her son started to act differently.
"It's not something you would want your child to experience. The fact that he was scared to go to school after that. Made me feel like I didn't know. I didn't know what to do. I didn't know how to comfort him."
FBISD statement
The other side:
Fort Bend Independent School district sent the following statement to Fox 26:
What's next:
The mother claims that after FOX 26 got involved, the district finally moved her child to another classroom.
Now the mom says that the district is working on getting her child moved into a different school entirely.
The Source: Fort Bend Independent School district, Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, and the mother of the victim.