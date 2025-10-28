The Brief According to a Fort Bend ISD mother, her 6-year-old son was sexually assaulted at a local elementary school. She says the incident took place September 17th, and involved 2 other children at the school. Hospital records shared by the mother show the 6-year-old had signs of rectal bleeding from the incident. Fort Bend ISD denies that they are "unable to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a crime was committed."



A Fort Bend ISD mother claims that her 6-year-old son with autism was sexually assaulted by other students back in September.

‘I didn't know what to do'

What they're saying:

The mother, who FOX 26 is keeping anonymous for the safety of her child, says that on the 17th, her son's elementary school called her to say that "her son was walking funny" and had to be picked up from school.

When she retrieved him from the school, she claims her son told her about the assault.

"He said that two kids, one seemed to be distracting him while the other one came up behind him and used a stick on his butt," the mother said. "He told me he was assaulted by two kids, and I took him to the hospital the same day, and they confirmed that there was some rectal trauma there."

The mother continues to add that after the experience, her son started to act differently.

"It's not something you would want your child to experience. The fact that he was scared to go to school after that. Made me feel like I didn't know. I didn't know what to do. I didn't know how to comfort him."

FBISD statement

The other side:

Fort Bend Independent School district sent the following statement to Fox 26:

Fort Bend ISD is aware of the alleged incident at Rosa Parks Elementary School. In keeping with the District’s commitment to maintain a safe and secure learning environment, a comprehensive investigation was promptly initiated in coordination with the Fort Bend ISD Police Department, the campus principal, the teacher and other campus staff, as well as the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. Throughout the investigation, all information was carefully reviewed, including statements from campus staff and the student, as well as available video footage. Based on the findings of all agencies involved, we are unable to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a crime was committed.

The District has remained in ongoing communication with the family and continues to provide appropriate support to those involved as we work toward closure on this matter. — Fort Bend ISD

What's next:

The mother claims that after FOX 26 got involved, the district finally moved her child to another classroom.

Now the mom says that the district is working on getting her child moved into a different school entirely.