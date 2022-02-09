Fort Bend ISD elementary school on lockdown after deadly shooting nearby, authorities investigating

Officials at Fort Bend ISD have placed an elementary school on lockdown Wednesday afternoon following reports of a shooting death in the area.

Details are limited as it's an active scene, but it's unclear how everything unfolded. We're told the shooting happened near Townewest Elementary School on Old Richmond Rd. where it resulted in a death.

As a precaution, and due to the proximity of the shooting, Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said the school has been placed on lockdown.

No other information was made available, as of this writing, but FOX 26 will continue to update this story as it continues to develop.