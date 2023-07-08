Fort Bend crime: Suspect shot during home invasion in Richmond
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - An investigation is ongoing after a home invasion led to a shooting in Richmond on Saturday.
Fort Bend County deputies responded to the 24000 block of Ayers Smith Trail about a home invasion around 4:20 p.m.
Authorities learned when they arrived tone suspect was shot and later taken to a local hospital.
No other injuries were reported.
The home invasion and shooting are currently ongoing.