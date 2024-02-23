A Fort Bend County boarding home operator was arrested by deputies Friday morning.

Sheriff's Eric Fagan's office reports on Feb. 23 around 6:45 a.m., deputies responded to a distress call in the 13700 block of New Village Lane concerning an aggressive loose dog in the vicinity.

When they arrived, deputies say they encountered individuals within a residence in need of help. Officers then found nine individuals inside, showing signs of neglect and potential injuries.

CRIME: Harris County prostitution sting: Sex trafficked women rescued, 13 men arrested

Five of them were promptly transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.

The proprietor and operator of the residential facility, identified as Samantha Renee Morris, 51, later arrived at the location and was apprehended by a Fire Marshal Investigator.

Morris was sent to the Fort Bend County Jail, where she was booked on charges of Operating a Boarding House Without a Permit.

Samantha Renee Morris (Courtesy of Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office)

This incident is currently under active investigation with both the Fire Marshal's Office and the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

The Fire Marshal's Office is focusing on the unlawful operation of the boarding house without proper permits, while the Sheriff’s Office is probing into potential instances of neglect and injuries sustained by residents of the group home.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Sheriff Eric Fagan emphasized, "The operation of a group home without a permit is not just a violation of the law; it's a betrayal of trust, neglecting the well-being of residents who deserve safety, care, and dignity." He further stated, "We will ensure that those responsible face the consequences for compromising the welfare of vulnerable individuals."

Stay with FOX 26 for more details on this developing story.