Fort Bend County officials seek suspect who allegedly shot at deputy

The Brief Fort Bend County authorities are searching for a man who shot at a deputy. Billy Alfaro, 35, fled after the incident and is considered armed and dangerous. The deputy was unharmed, and a search is underway for the suspect.



Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office Officials are looking for help from the public finding a man who they say shot at a deputy on Saturday.

Fort Bend manhunt

What we know:

Around 2:50 a.m. Saturday in the 11200 block of Beverly Park Street in Sugar Land, deputies responded to a home for a welfare check after reports came in of arguing and loud noises.

They say a man attempted to flee when officials arrived, and was quickly taken into custody.

During that arrest, another man, later identified as Billy Alfaro, 35, allegedly stepped out of the home and fired shots at a deputy. No one was injured, the department said.

SWAT responded to the scene and ordered all occupants out of the home, but Alfaro is reported to have fled. A search is underway for the man.

Alfaro is described as a Hispanic man standing at 5'5", 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is considered armed and dangerous.

What you can do:

This remains an active investigation and additional information will be shared as it becomes available. If you have any information, please contact the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 281-341-4665, option 1.