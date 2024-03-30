The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office needs help in locating missing person, Mya Mitchell.

The 18-year-old Mitchell, who was last seen wearing gray and white pajamas in the 6800 block of Trinity Trail Lane, Rosenberg, Fort Bend County, Texas, is described as a white female with black hair and brown eyes.

She is 5'1'' and weighs 110 pounds.

Mitchell was reported missing Saturday, March 30, at around 9:00 a.m.

She was seen on door cam footage leaving a residence in the 6800 block of Trinity Trail Lane around 4:30 a.m.

Mitchell is impacted by cognitive impairment.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts or recent surveillance footage of the area, please contact the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 281-341-4665.