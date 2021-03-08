Fort Bend County launches $500 childcare voucher program for families impacted by COVID-19

article

Fort Bend County families struggling to pay for child care due to the economic struggle brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic may qualify for a voucher.

County Judge KP George announced on Monday that the county has approved the Federal CARES Act funding to support families with eligible childcare costs.

Families may be eligible to receive up to $500 per child -- up to three children per family.

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA:

Must be a Fort Bend County resident

Child must be under 13 years of age

Use approved Voucher at a Texas Licensed Child Care Center/Program or Texas Licensed Child Care Home Provider

Click here to view a list of participating childcare facilities Licensed facilities must be located in Fort Bend County.to view a list of participating childcare facilities

Income has been negatively impacted by COVID-19

2019 LMI income levels Meet the Low-to-Moderate Income (LMI) level criteria: 80% of the

If families meet the above Eligibility Criteria, they can click here to access the Fort Bend County Childcare Voucher application or fill it out below.

Families can also request the application by contacting the Program Administrator Qaisar Q Imam by Email: qaisar.imam@fortbendcountytx.gov; Phone: 281-467-9545; or Fax: 281-666-8289.

An application may also be picked up at any Fort Bend County Library.