Fort Bend County Judge KP George suspended from office following felony conviction

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The Brief KP George has been suspended from his role as Fort Bend County judge. Daniel Wong was appointed to fill the position. George was convicted of money laundering charges in March.



Fort Bend County Judge KP George has been suspended from office.

A judge made the decision Friday following George’s felony conviction in March.

The judge also appointed Daniel Wong to fill the county judge role. Wong is the Republican candidate for county judge in the upcoming election in November.

Judge KP George found guilty

The backstory:

A Fort Bend County jury found George guilty on two charges of money laundering in March.

He is still awaiting sentencing and faces up to 10 years in prison. He has elected to have a judge to determine his sentence.

The punishment phase is expected to begin in June, and he remains out on bond in the meantime.