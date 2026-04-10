Fort Bend County Judge KP George suspended from office following felony conviction
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RICHMOND, Texas - Fort Bend County Judge KP George has been suspended from office.
A judge made the decision Friday following George’s felony conviction in March.
The judge also appointed Daniel Wong to fill the county judge role. Wong is the Republican candidate for county judge in the upcoming election in November.
Judge KP George found guilty
The backstory:
A Fort Bend County jury found George guilty on two charges of money laundering in March.
He is still awaiting sentencing and faces up to 10 years in prison. He has elected to have a judge to determine his sentence.
The punishment phase is expected to begin in June, and he remains out on bond in the meantime.
The Source: The information in this article comes from court proceedings and previous FOX 26 reporting.