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Harris Co. Precinct 5 Constable's SUV crashes with van in southwest Houston

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Published  April 10, 2026 6:34am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • A Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office SUV was involved in a crash in southwest Houston.
    • The SUV crashed with civilian transit van at the intersection of Fondren Road and Bissonett Street. 
    • The condition of the law enforcement officer and the civilian driver is unknown.

HOUSTON - An investigation is underway after a Harris County law enforcement vehicle crashed into a van in southwest Houston.

Constable's SUV crashes with vehicle

What we know:

There is little information available, however, the Houston Police Department report the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on Friday.

Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

Officials say the Precinct 5 Constable's SUV crashed into a white civilian transit van at the intersection of Fondren Road and Bissonett Street.

The HPD Vehicular Crimes Division is investigating.

What we don't know:

The condition of the law enforcement officer and the civilian driver is unknown.

Authorities have not said what caused the crash.

The Source: Information provided by OnScene TV Houston.

Crime and Public Safety