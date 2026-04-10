Harris Co. Precinct 5 Constable's SUV crashes with van in southwest Houston

The Brief A Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office SUV was involved in a crash in southwest Houston. The SUV crashed with civilian transit van at the intersection of Fondren Road and Bissonett Street. The condition of the law enforcement officer and the civilian driver is unknown.



An investigation is underway after a Harris County law enforcement vehicle crashed into a van in southwest Houston.

Constable's SUV crashes with vehicle

What we know:

There is little information available, however, the Houston Police Department report the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on Friday.

Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

Officials say the Precinct 5 Constable's SUV crashed into a white civilian transit van at the intersection of Fondren Road and Bissonett Street.

The HPD Vehicular Crimes Division is investigating.

What we don't know:

The condition of the law enforcement officer and the civilian driver is unknown.

Authorities have not said what caused the crash.