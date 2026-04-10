Harris Co. Precinct 5 Constable's SUV crashes with van in southwest Houston
HOUSTON - An investigation is underway after a Harris County law enforcement vehicle crashed into a van in southwest Houston.
Constable's SUV crashes with vehicle
What we know:
There is little information available, however, the Houston Police Department report the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on Friday.
Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston
Officials say the Precinct 5 Constable's SUV crashed into a white civilian transit van at the intersection of Fondren Road and Bissonett Street.
The HPD Vehicular Crimes Division is investigating.
What we don't know:
The condition of the law enforcement officer and the civilian driver is unknown.
Authorities have not said what caused the crash.
The Source: Information provided by OnScene TV Houston.