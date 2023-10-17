Fort Bend County gas leak: University Boulevard closed, air quality being monitored

A hazmat team is on the scene of a gas leak in Fort Bend County on Tuesday.

Details are limited at this time, but the Fort Bend County Fire Marshal confirmed there is an active gas leak in the 11500 Block of University Boulevard.

(Photo courtesy of Fort Bend County Fire Marshal via Twitter)

The county Hazmat Response Team is at the location and crews are monitoring the air quality, officials say.

According to the fire marshal, University Boulevard is =closed in both directions east of Highway 6.

We will continue to update this story as it develops.