Fort Bend County District Attorney investigating vandalism of campaign signs

An investigation is now underway after election signs were vandalized overnight in several areas around Sugar Land and Stafford.

According to authorities, on Monday, October 28, the Sugar Land Police Department notified the District Attorney’s Office that there were damaged election signs at several polling locations.

District Attorney Investigators initiated an investigation and observed that there were signs of at least three different candidates, from both political parties, to have been cut down and left on the ground.

DA Investigators are working with local law enforcement agencies to identify who is responsible for the damage.

Criminal mischief charges could be filed. If the aggregate value of the damage exceeds $100, offenders could face jail time.

Officials stated that during the 2024 Primary Elections, a person was charged, prosecuted, and ordered to pay more than $1,500 in restitution for destroying candidate signs.

This comes on the heels of reported sign thefts at the Cinco Ranch Library poll in Katy last week, officials said. Over 30 signs were stolen at that location, which is also under investigation.

Not all signs that disappear are stolen. Some are placed without the landowner’s permission or are unlawfully in the right of way, which would be removed by the Texas Department of Transportation.

"I formed the Election Integrity Security Task Force in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies in 2020 to monitor election activity to ensure the integrity of the election process and maintain safety for voters and election workers," said DA Middleton. "The Task Force has operated in every election since 2020 to protect the voters and the election workers. The election workers have dedicated numbers to call if they need assistance."

Officials said the primary purpose of the Task Force is to ensure that voters can safely and freely exercise their right to vote while the polls are open. They collaborate with municipal law enforcement to patrol the outside perimeter of the polls and to investigate complaints. Unfortunately, the theft and vandalism of campaign signs occurs every election and should be reported to local police.

"Signs don’t vote, people do. Destroying political signs is misguided and not likely to change the outcome of the election," said Middleton. "And while the task force officers work during the hours that the polls are open, patrol officers work around the clock. There are security cameras everywhere, and when we identify who’s responsible, they will be prosecuted."

If anyone has a complaint when they arrive to vote, they can call the Elections Hotline at 281-341-8670, or email at Vote@fbctx.gov. If you witness a crime or have information about campaign-related vandalism or theft, please call 911 or the non-emergency number for your local police agency.