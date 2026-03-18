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DHS: Suspect arrested for Fort Bend County deputy's hit-and-run death

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Published  March 18, 2026 6:41pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • A suspect has been arrested for the hit-and-run death of Fort Bend County Deputy Kenneth Lewis.
    • The suspect is said to be in ICE custody following a tip.
    • Dep. Lewis was hit by a vehicle while helping drivers involved in a crash.

HOUSTON - A suspect is said to be in ICE custody following the hit-and-run death of Fort Bend County Deputy Kenneth Lewis.

Arrest in Fort Bend Co. deputy's death

What we know:

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Dennis Arguello-Acosta has been arrested for the deadly February hit-and-run.

The FBI and other law enforcement agencies allegedly received a tip about Arguello-Acosta on March 11. The suspect was eventually taken into ICE custody.

The DHS says Arguello-Acosta may face state charges.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Fort Bend County deputy killed in hit and run crash, search continues for suspect

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Fort Bend County deputy killed in hit and run crash, search continues for suspect

The search is on for the hit and run driver who killed Fort Bend County Deputy Kenneth Lewis. FOX 26's MeKenna Earnhart has the latest on the search for the suspect. 

The backstory:

Deputy Kenneth Lewis, an 11-year veteran of the FBCSO, passed away two days after the Feb. 21 hit-and-run.

At about 3:40 a.m., Dep. Lewis was off-duty but in uniform when he stopped to help drivers involved in a crash. As the deputy was helping, he was struck by a vehicle that then fled the scene.

For more on Deputy Lewis, click here.

The Source: Department of Homeland Security and previous FOX 26 reporting.

Crime and Public SafetyHouston