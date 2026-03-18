DHS: Suspect arrested for Fort Bend County deputy's hit-and-run death

The Brief A suspect has been arrested for the hit-and-run death of Fort Bend County Deputy Kenneth Lewis. The suspect is said to be in ICE custody following a tip. Dep. Lewis was hit by a vehicle while helping drivers involved in a crash.



A suspect is said to be in ICE custody following the hit-and-run death of Fort Bend County Deputy Kenneth Lewis.

Arrest in Fort Bend Co. deputy's death

What we know:

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Dennis Arguello-Acosta has been arrested for the deadly February hit-and-run.

The FBI and other law enforcement agencies allegedly received a tip about Arguello-Acosta on March 11. The suspect was eventually taken into ICE custody.

The DHS says Arguello-Acosta may face state charges.

The backstory:

Deputy Kenneth Lewis, an 11-year veteran of the FBCSO, passed away two days after the Feb. 21 hit-and-run.

At about 3:40 a.m., Dep. Lewis was off-duty but in uniform when he stopped to help drivers involved in a crash. As the deputy was helping, he was struck by a vehicle that then fled the scene.

For more on Deputy Lewis, click here.