DHS: Suspect arrested for Fort Bend County deputy's hit-and-run death
HOUSTON - A suspect is said to be in ICE custody following the hit-and-run death of Fort Bend County Deputy Kenneth Lewis.
Arrest in Fort Bend Co. deputy's death
What we know:
According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Dennis Arguello-Acosta has been arrested for the deadly February hit-and-run.
The FBI and other law enforcement agencies allegedly received a tip about Arguello-Acosta on March 11. The suspect was eventually taken into ICE custody.
The DHS says Arguello-Acosta may face state charges.
The backstory:
Deputy Kenneth Lewis, an 11-year veteran of the FBCSO, passed away two days after the Feb. 21 hit-and-run.
At about 3:40 a.m., Dep. Lewis was off-duty but in uniform when he stopped to help drivers involved in a crash. As the deputy was helping, he was struck by a vehicle that then fled the scene.
For more on Deputy Lewis, click here.
The Source: Department of Homeland Security and previous FOX 26 reporting.