Fort Bend Co. reports 4 recovered COVID-19 patients

Just hours after announcing seven new cases, Fort Bend County reported that four coronavirus cases had fully recovered.

"A good news update: 4 of our #COVID-19 patients have recovered! We are all in this together. Remember to wash your hands, stay home if you're sick, clean and disinfect, AND be kind to one another. We are a community and we will get through this. #FortBendStrong," officials announced on Facebook.

