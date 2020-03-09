78 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 in greater Houston area; 2 deaths

article

There have been 78 confirmed 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in and from the greater Houston area. 19 patients are in Fort Bend County, 24 in Harris County, 11 in the City of Houston, eight in Montgomery County, four in Brazoria County, four in Brazos County, three in Matagorda County, one in Grimes County and four from Galveston County, one who is currently quarantined in Austin.

The patients have been linked to a mix of both international travel and community spread.

The first COVID-19 death was reported in Matagorda County on March 16. The second COVID-19 death was reported in Harris County on March 19.

Here's a timeline of how the virus has unfolded in our area:

Thursday, March 19

Montgomery County Public Health District in conjunction with Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management, confirmed the eighth positive COVID-19 case in Montgomery County. The woman, who is in her 40s, resides in Southeast Montgomery County. She recently traveled to Germany. She is currently in isolation in her home.

Harris County confirmed five new COVID-19 cases Thursday afternoon, bringing the total cases in the county to 24. The details of each individual case are not yet known.

Fort Bend County Health & Human Services reported seven additional cases of COVID-19 in Fort Bend County residents, bringing the county’s total to 19. One of the cases is the first reported minor child in the Houston area with coronavirus.

The seven new Fort Bend cases are a woman in her 40s with international travel who has moderate symptoms and is in isolation at home, a woman in her 50s with domestic travel to a region with widespread local disease with moderate symptoms and is in isolation at home, a man in his 40s with domestic travel and mild to moderate symptoms who is in isolation at home, a minor child with domestic travel and mild symptoms who is in isolation at home, a man in his 40s with domestic travel and moderate symptoms who is in isolation at home, a woman in her 30s with domestic travel and moderate symptoms who is in isolation at home, and a man in his 30s with moderate symptoms who is recovering in isolation at home.

The Houston Health Department announced a new positive COVID-19 case on Thursday, bringing the city’s total cases to 11. The new case, a female in the 50-60 age range, is hospitalized. She has no known travel or exposure history.

Harris County Public Health reported the first COVID-19 related death of a resident in Harris County, outside the City of Houston, the second death in the greater Houston area. The man, between the ages of 80-90 years old, was a resident at a nursing home in the northwest quadrant of Harris County. He was at high risk for serious COVID-19 complications due to his age and underlying health conditions. HCPH is investigating to identify any close contact. The deceased patient was one of the confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on March 18.

Harris County Public Health announced the 19th COVID-19 case in the county outside the City of Houston. The patient is a man, 40 to 50 years old, from northwest Harris County who is currently hospitalized. Officials say he does not have a history of travel or exposure to the coronavirus.

Brazos County reported the fourth positive case in the county. Officials also disclosed more information about all four cases. The patients are a female in her 20’s who traveled to Spain, a male in his 60’s who traveled to Colorado, a female in her 20’s who traveled to New York, and a female in her 50’s who traveled to Colorado.

Wednesday, March 18

The Brazoria County Health Department reported its fourth case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Wednesday night. The individual is male, between the age of 55-65, and resides in the Manvel area. He is being hospitalized and is in stable condition.

Harris County confirmed five new COVID-19 cases. Four of the cases have been confirmed to be community spread. One patient is a woman in her 30s who lives in northeast Harris County. She has had contact with another local person who tested positive for COVID-19. The second patient is a woman in her 40s who lives in the southwest area of Harris County. Both a man in his 20s and a man in his 80s tested positive. A man in his 30s tested positive. Officials are still investigating how this man was infected.

Brazos County confirmed two new COVID-19 cases.

The Houston Health Department announced five new positive coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID -19) cases on Wednesday, bringing the city’s total to 10. The cases were a male, age 50-60 with no known travel and has been hospitalized; a male, age 70-80 who had traveled to New York and is home recovering; a male, age 50-60 who had traveled to Spain and is home recovering; a female, age 20-30 who had traveled to Mexico and has been hospitalized; a male, age 60-70 with no known travel and has been hospitalized.

The Brazoria County Health Department reported its third case of COVID-19. The individual is female, between the age of 50-60, and resides in the Pearland area. The case is travel-related. The individual went to an ER in Houston and was tested in the Medical Center. The Brazoria County Health Department is conducting an epidemiological investigation and is working to identify anyone the patient came into contact with.

Galveston County confirmed two more cases of COVID-19, bringing up the county's total number of cases to four. One of the new patients is a man in his 50s and the other patient is a woman in her 40s. Both patients have recently traveled within the United States, but their time of infection is unclear. Officials don't know if this is a travel or community spread case.

Grimes County reports a man in his 50s has tested positive for COVID-19.

Montgomery County Public Health District confirmed the county's sixth and seventh positive COVID-19 cases. One patient is a man in his 40s who resides in Southwest Montgomery County. He is in isolation in his home. He recently traveled to California. The other patient is a woman, who is in her 60s. She is a resident of Northwest Montgomery County and is in isolation in her home. She has no recent travel history and no known contact with other patients.

Harris County Public Health announced two more positive COVID-19 cases. The cases are both believed to be caused by community spread as there is no travel history. The patients are described as two men, one who is 60-70 years old who lives in the Northeast quadrant of the county, and the other who is 30-40 years old who lives in the Southwest quadrant of the county.

Fort Bend County announced two more positive COVID-19 cases. One patient is a woman in her 70s, with a history of international travel. She is experiencing mild symptoms and is in isolation at home. The second additional case is a man in his 60s. He is hospitalized and in stable condition.

Tuesday, March 17

City of Houston extends its public health declaration through the end of April, thus canceling or postponing several events in the city.

Health officials confirmed the first COVID-19 case in Brazos County. The positive case is a female in her 20’s that is not associated with Texas A&M University or Blinn College.

Harris County announced three additional cases bringing the county's total to 11. The patients are described as a man and woman, who are in their 40s or 50s and have a history of international travel. Another man, in his 40s or 50s, who had known contact with a previous positive case.

Galveston County announced its second positive case. The patient is a male ranging in age 45-50. An initial investigation shows the man has not recently traveled or come into contact with another infected person. This suggests the first signs of community spread in Galveston County.

Fort Bend County announced a woman in her 30s tested positive for COVID-19. Officials say the woman has a history of international travel.

Montgomery County has announced its fifth COVID-19 case. The patient is a man in his 50s. He's a resident of south Montgomery County and is in isolation. Officials say the man recently traveled to California.

Matagorda County confirmed its third positive case of COVID-19. Officials say the woman recently traveled to the State of Washington. The woman, age 50-55, went into self-quarantine after she started to present symptoms. State officials are monitoring her health status and are advising her about the duration of her quarantine.

Monday, March 16

The City of Galveston issued a local state of disaster-related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harris County announced it was mandating that all bars and nightclubs will be closed until the end of March. Restaurants are no longer allowed to offer dine-in services. The county says restaurants can only offer pick-up, drive-thru or delivery services through the end of the month.

Matagorda County reported the first COVID-19 death in the Houston area around 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 15

Harris County confirmed two new presumptive positive COVID-19 cases Sunday evening. One patient is a woman in her 40s who had been in contact with another person who tested positive for COVID-19. The other is a man in his 50s. These two new cases are not related.

Saturday, March 14

Brazoria County confirmed two presumptive positive cases in the Alvin area. Both patients live in the same household. Officials report the patients have not traveled outside the Houston area lately, but have attended the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Montgomery County confirmed its fourth presumptive positive. Officials say this fourth case is related to the third case.

A new presumptive positive COVID-19 case was confirmed by officials in Matagorda County. According to officials the patient, who is in her 60s, has complications due to pnuemonia.

One more presumptive positive was announced in the City of Houston Saturday afternoon. The patient is in his 50s and has a history of international travel.

Friday, March 13

Galveston County Health District confirmed one of its residents has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19 in the Austin area where she is self-isolating. The patient is a woman in her early 30s, who is directly linked to the Montgomery County man who tested positive after attending the World Championship Bar-B-Que Cookoff. The woman was tested by Austin Public Health and self quarantined there, so she is not in Galveston County.

Fort Bend County Health & Human Services reported three additional positive cases of COVID-19. The specimens were tested at the City of Houston Laboratory and will be sent to the CDC laboratory for further confirmation. The patients are a man in his 40s, a woman in her 50s, and a man in his 70s. All three have a history of international travel.

CDC has confirmed 2 of Fort Bend's previous cases. The presumptive cases that are now confirmed by the CDC are a woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s.

Friday evening the Houston Health Department announced its fourth COVID-19 case. A woman in her 70s or 80s tested presumptive positive for COVID-19 after traveling to Egypt.

Thursday, March 12

Montgomery County officials announced a second presumptive positive case. The patient is a woman in her 40s, who recently traveled to New Orleans, but not out of the country.

Thursday morning Fort Bend County Judge KP George signed a public health disaster declaration.

Then on Thursday afternoon, Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough announced that he signed a declaration of local disaster in his county. Also, the Patton Village mayor confirmed that the first presumptive positive case of Montgomery County is a Patton Village police officer who had been off-duty.

The Houston Health Department announced that a patient who tested presumptive positive for COVID-19 attended the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on March 8.

Harris County Public Health Department announced another presumptive positive case. The patient is a man from the northwest quadrant of the county. Officials say he came in contact with someone who was COVID-19 positive while traveling.

Montgomery County announced its third presumptive positive case of COVID-19. The man who traveled to the state of Florida is in his 40s.

Wednesday, March 11

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced he is signing an Emergency Health Declaration by Wednesday evening. Consequently, the remainder of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo would be canceled.

Mayor Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo confirmed that Montgomery County's first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 was not travel-related. Instead, it appears to be the first community spread case. They also shared patient went to the World Championship Bar-B-Que Cookoff on Friday, February 28. It is unknown if he was symptomatic at the time of attendance.

Late Wednesday, Houston Health Department announced an additional presumptive positive case, making it three cases in the City of Houston. The case, a female in the 15 to 25 age range, is currently experiencing mild symptoms and quarantined in her home. She recently traveled to New York state.

Tuesday, March 10

Montgomery County officials confirmed the county's first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon. The patient is a man in his 40s, who is currently under isolation at a local hospital. It is unknown where he contracted the virus.

Late Tuesday, Harris County announced an additional presumptive positive case, making it five county cases outside of Houston. The patient is a woman, between 20-30 years old, who was temporarily living abroad in Italy. She's being treated at a local hospital.

Sunday, March 8

Fort Bend County Health & Human Services confirmed three additional travel-related cases of COVID-19 on Saturday morning. One of the patients was not part of the group that was on the Egyptian cruise, but did attend the same cruise at a later date.

The patients are two men in their 70s who are in isolation at home and a woman in her 60s who is also in isolation at home.

Harris County Public Health reports an additional presumptive positive case of COVID-19. The patient is a woman between 60 and 70 years old and is associated with the trip to Egypt linked to other Houston-area cases.

Friday, March 6

Houston Health Department reports second case of coronavirus COVID-19 within the City of Houston. The patient is a woman, between the ages of 60 and 70 years old, who was also on the trip to Egypt.

Friday evening Fort Bend County officials announce two additional presumptive positive cases of COVID-19. They were tested at the City of Houston Laboratory, and the CDC laboratory still needs to further confirm. The patients are two women in their 60s and are part of the same travel group to Egypt as the other greater Houston area patients. Both women are placed under mandatory quarantine at home.

Thursday, March 5

Harris County confirmed the first two cases of COVID-19. The tests were verified by the CDC. The patients are a man and a woman from the unincorporated area of northwest Harris County.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo confirms the two Harris County patients were on a trip with the Fort Bend County patient to Egypt.

Later on Thursday night, two additional presumptive positive cases were reported — one in Harris County and one in the City of Houston.

Health officials said the new patients are both men, between the ages of 60 and 70 years old.

Wednesday, March 4

The first presumptive case was reported in Fort Bend County on Wednesday. Officials announce the patient is a man in his 70s who recently traveled abroad.

Monday, March 2

Rice asks a small group to self-quarantine after an employee was possibly exposed to Coronavirus from overseas travel.

The employee, a research staff member, traveled to a country that was not on the CDC's restricted travel list

COVID-19 is a respiratory disease that first emerged in China and has now spread to many countries, including the U.S.

More than 80% of people who have become infected only experience mild to moderate symptoms and fully recover.

People at higher risk for serious complications are the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.

