Fort Bend Co. moves from "high" to "moderate" COVID-19 risk level

article

Fort Bend County moved down a COVID-19 Community Risk level on Tuesday, but the county judge is reminding residents that this is “not the time to let our guards down.”

Fort Bend County went from the red “High Community Risk” level to the orange “Moderate to Significant Community Risk” level on Tuesday.

County Judge KP George says Governor Abbott’s statewide mask order and prohibition on mass gatherings is show positive results.

“While the signs look good, Labor Day is just around the corner, teachers are heading back into in-person education, and nursing homes have relaxed rules for visitation – this is not the time to let our guards down,” Judge George wrote.

He asks that residents continue to wear masks, physically distance and assess their risk to keep the county moving in the right direction.

Fort Bend County COVID-19 Community Risk Levels

Advertisement

According to the county’s guidance on the COVID-19 Community Risk Levels, certain criteria must be met to move down a risk category. To move from the red to orange level, there must be a 14-day flat or decreasing trend in new COVID-19 cases, a 14-day flat or decreasing trending in daily COVID-19 hospital and ICU population, and a 14-day average of fewer than 15% hospital population in use by COVID-19.

To move from orange to next level below – yellow, “Low to Moderate Community Risk” – the same flat or decreasing trends must be met, but there must also be a 14-day average or fewer than 10% of hospital population that is in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to the county, the current orange level means there is a high or moderate potential for exposure to known or suspected sources of COVID-19. At this level, the health care system has adequate capacity but could be exceeded if multiple outbreaks occur.

The county offers the following guidelines at the orange level:

• Avoid and cancel medium (10-250 people) and large public and private gatherings (250+)

• Avoid non-essential business and personal travel

• Use public transportation with caution

• Practice good hygiene and social distancing

• Cancel visits to nursing homes, long-term care facilities and hospitals