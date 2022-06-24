Fort Bend Co. deputy shoots, kills man who 'evaded' and 'assaulted' officer

Several law enforcement agencies are looking into a deadly shooting involving a Fort Bend County deputy and a man who allegedly "evaded" and "assaulted" the officer.

According to a press release from the Fort Bend Co. Sheriff's Office, an unidentified deputy conducted a traffic stop in the 2400 block of Naill Rd in Fresno, Texas. During the stop, the release states the deputy encountered an unidentified man, 21, who was described as "noncompliant and evaded and assaulted the deputy."

At some point during the encounter, officials said the deputy shot the 21-year-old man, who later died from his injuries.

A multi-agency investigation is underway with Texas Rangers leading the case and reviewing more comprehensive videos of the incident, which as of this writing, have not been released.