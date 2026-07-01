Former Tomball ISD Tax employee charged with wire fraud, accused of taking almost $1 million from district

The Brief A former Tomball ISD Tax employee has been charged with wire fraud following an investigation. That's according to a letter sent to family and staff by Tomball ISD. According to the letter, Kristi Williams was charged by federal authorities with wire fraud after alleging the theft of $996,174 from the District's Tax Office over a period of time. The letter stated that when Tomball ISD identified suspicious financial activity in 2023, an investigation was conducted and later resulted in the immediate termination of Williams.



A former Tomball ISD Tax employee has been charged with wire fraud following an investigation. That's according to a letter sent to family and staff by Tomball ISD.

Former Tomball ISD Tax employee accused taking almost $1 million from district

What we know:

According to the letter, Kristi Williams was charged by federal authorities with wire fraud after alleging the theft of $996,174 from the District's Tax Office over a period of time.

The letter stated that when Tomball ISD identified suspicious financial activity in 2023, an investigation was conducted and later resulted in the immediate termination of Williams.

What they're saying:

"Since discovering the allegations, Tomball ISD has worked diligently to strengthen internal controls and financial oversight to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. Tomball ISD is pursing every available avenue to seek restitution of the funds, including a claim against our surety bond that is required to be held for events of this nature. We want to assure our taxpayers that this incident has no impact on taxpayer accounts. While this allegation represents the actions of one former employee, it does not reflect the integrity, professionalism, and dedication demonstrated every day by the thousands of employees who serve our students and community."