Demetercia Lorrain Stafford, 38, a former administrative assistant at the Texas Juvenile Justice Department (TJJD), was arrested following an indictment by a Harris County Grand Jury for theft by a public servant.

The charges stem from an investigation conducted by the TJJD's Office of Inspector General (OIG) that began in July 2022.

According to the investigation, Stafford allegedly misused approximately $22,000 in state funds between September 2021 and July 2022.

The indictment details that Stafford used her position to initiate agency purchase orders for Amazon gift cards, which she then used for personal purchases.

Additionally, she is accused of using an agency vehicle fleet credit card to pay for fuel, maintenance, and repairs on her own vehicle.

Theft by a public servant is a third-degree felony in Texas, punishable by a fine of up to $10,000 and imprisonment for up to 10 years.

The case is being prosecuted by the Harris County District Attorney's Office.