Former Texas Congressman Bill Archer passes away at 98

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The Brief Former U.S. Rep. Bill Archer, a staunch Houston Republican who served three decades in Congress, died Saturday, July 4, at the age of 98. Archer famously succeeded George H.W. Bush in 1971 and later chaired the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, spearheading the 1997 balanced budget agreement and welfare reform. While tributes pour in from the Harris County Republican Party and the UT System's Archer Center, funeral arrangements have not yet been finalized.



Former U.S. Rep. Bill Archer, a staunch conservative who represented the Houston area in Congress for three decades and chaired the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, has died. He was 98.

Archer died Saturday, July 4, according to a statement released Sunday by the Archer Center, a Washington, D.C.-based educational fellowship program he founded in affiliation with the University of Texas System.

What they're saying:

"On behalf of the Archer family, we are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Chairman Bill Archer, a distinguished public servant and the visionary founder of the Archer Center," the center said. "Congressman Archer’s extraordinary leadership... and his steadfast commitment to expanding opportunities for students in Washington, D.C., earned him respect on both sides of the aisle."

The Harris County Republican Party also praised his legacy Sunday, noting his lifelong commitment to conservative principles and his service to the city of Houston and the nation.

A native of Houston, Archer served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1971 until his retirement in 2001. He famously succeeded George H.W. Bush in Texas's 7th congressional district after Bush vacated the seat to run for the U.S. Senate. Before his tenure in federal office, Archer served as a local city councilman and mayor pro tem in Hunters Creek Village, and as a member of the Texas House of Representatives from 1967 to 1970.

During his long career in Washington, Archer became an influential voice on federal fiscal and tax policy. He served as chairman of the tax-writing Ways and Means Committee from 1995 until he left office, spearheading significant legislative initiatives, including the 1997 balanced budget agreement, welfare reform, and tax relief measures such as the child tax credit.

Following his retirement from politics, Archer remained dedicated to civic engagement, establishing the Archer Fellowship Program to bring UT System undergraduate and graduate students to the nation's capital for internships and coursework.

"The University of Texas System is fortunate, proud, and honored to have Congressman Archer’s name permanently associated with our work and our mission," UT System Chancellor John M. Zerwas said in a statement. "Through his extraordinary legacy of leadership and public service, thousands of Archer Fellows have been exposed to the highest ideals of civic engagement and inspired to carry those values forward."

Funeral arrangements are currently pending, according to the family.