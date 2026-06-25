Former Spring pastor convicted for continuous trafficking of a child
HOUSTON - The Harris County District Attorney's Office has reported a former pastor has been convicted of sexually abusing children who were member's of his church
Damien Deon Blevins was found guilty of continuous trafficking of a child after he reportedly used his position at Deep Water Ministries in Spring, Texas, to target young members of his congregation.
According to the DA's Office, the abuse began in 2010 when Blevins targeted a child who was among the church's earliest members. Years later, between May 2019 and May 2023, he sexually abused two other children.
During the trial, prosecutors outlined how Blevins leveraged his ministry to gain access to the teenagers. One of the survivors said Blevins assaulted them in the church itself, while a second survivor testified that he sexually assaulted and threatened in his home.
Blevins was sentenced to 35 years in prison without the possibility of parole.
The Harris County DA's Iffice said this is the first time they have had the necessary evidence to officially try a person for Continuous Trafficking of a Child since the state law was established in 2011.
What you can do:
If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, exploitation, or human trafficking, please know that you are not alone and support is available.
National Human Trafficking Hotline: 1-888-373-7888
National Center for Missing and Exploited Children: 1-800-843-5678
The Source: The information in this article was obtained directly from details provided by prosecutors and official trial statements regarding the sentencing handled by the Harris County District Attorney's Office.