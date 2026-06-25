Former Spring pastor convicted for continuous trafficking of a child

The Brief Damien Deon Blevins, the former pastor of Deep Water Ministries in Spring, Texas, has been sentenced to 35 years in prison without the possibility of parole. Prosecutors demonstrated how Blevins used his position in the ministry to gain access to and sexually abuse three separate children over a span of more than a decade. This case marks the very first time the Harris County District Attorney’s Office has successfully brought a defendant to trial for Continuous Trafficking of a Child since the statute went into effect in 2011.



The Harris County District Attorney's Office has reported a former pastor has been convicted of sexually abusing children who were member's of his church

Damien Deon Blevins was found guilty of continuous trafficking of a child after he reportedly used his position at Deep Water Ministries in Spring, Texas, to target young members of his congregation.

According to the DA's Office, the abuse began in 2010 when Blevins targeted a child who was among the church's earliest members. Years later, between May 2019 and May 2023, he sexually abused two other children.

During the trial, prosecutors outlined how Blevins leveraged his ministry to gain access to the teenagers. One of the survivors said Blevins assaulted them in the church itself, while a second survivor testified that he sexually assaulted and threatened in his home.

Blevins was sentenced to 35 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

The Harris County DA's Iffice said this is the first time they have had the necessary evidence to officially try a person for Continuous Trafficking of a Child since the state law was established in 2011.

What you can do:

If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, exploitation, or human trafficking, please know that you are not alone and support is available.

National Human Trafficking Hotline: 1-888-373-7888

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children: 1-800-843-5678