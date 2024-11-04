Former Harris County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Garrett Hardin found not guilty in killing of Roderick Brooks

Former Harris County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Garret Hardin was found not guilty by a jury Monday in the killing of Roderick Brooks.

Court started Monday morning just before 9:45 a.m. The state and defense began to read closing arguments shortly after.

Jurors began deliberating around 11:30 a.m. But at 3:08 p.m., the jury found Hardin not guilty.

This all comes after Hardin was accused of shooting and killing 47-year-old Roderick Brooks in July 2022 while responding to a shoplifting call on FM 1960.

Initial reports stated that Brooks had pushed a dollar store manager while attempting to shoplift.

Hardin tried to stop him, but Brooks ran away. After a chase, the body cam video shows a fight breaking out between the two.

Investigators say it was over Hardin’s taser. Brooks was then shot by Hardin. The jury acquitted Hardin after video evidence showed Brooks grabbed the sergeant's taser.

Hardin’s lawyers say the deputy acted in self-defense.

The Brooks family is speaking out after the verdict.

Statement from Sadiyah A. Evangelista-Karriem, Legal Representative of the Roderick Brooks Family:

"Today’s verdict is a devastating blow not only to the family of Roderick Brooks but to everyone who believes in justice and accountability. The decision to acquit Sgt. Garett Hardin, despite the overwhelming evidence of excessive and unreasonable force, leaves the family angry, hurt, and questioning the integrity of our justice system. Roderick Brooks was robbed of his life, and today, his family has been robbed of the justice they deserved.

We are profoundly disappointed that this verdict fails to hold Sgt. Hardin accountable for his actions. This decision serves as a painful reminder that, even in the face of undeniable wrongdoing, the scales of justice do not always balance. The family will not let this injustice pass quietly. They will continue to seek every avenue for accountability and change, for Roderick and for every family affected by police violence."