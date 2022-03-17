Former patient becomes mentor for others at TIRR Memorial Hermann

Jaclyn Pellicotte says it's only by God’s grace she’s alive. The 23-year-old suffered severe brain damage in a car crash in 2018.



Her injuries were so severe, parts of her skull had to be removed.

Doctors feared she may remain in a vegetative state. But her parents refused to give up.



They took Jaclyn to TIRR Memorial Hermann’s renowned Disorders of Consciousness program, hoping for a miracle.

Through months of intense therapy, she slowly regained consciousness and learned how to walk and talk again.

Now, more than three years later, Jaclyn and her mother have returned to Memorial Hermann to provide hope and inspiration to families facing similar battles.