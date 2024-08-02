Former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced his candidacy for the Democratic Party nomination for the 18th Congressional District of Texas, the former seat of the late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, who represented the district for 30 years.

The Democratic Party’s nominee will be selected by the Democratic Executive Committee members of the 18th Congressional District in mid-August, according to party rules.

Turner gave this statement in his press release:

"The historic 18th Congressional District in the heart of Houston is without representation today. Upon the passing of my dear friend, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, we have a painful decision to make. We need to select who will fill her shoes, as we mourn her death.

For more than 35 years, I’ve watched the Congresswoman serve our community with vigor and integrity. She followed in the footsteps of Barbara Jordan, Mickey Leland, and Craig Washington with dignity and helped preserve the legacy of this historic seat.

Only Sheila’s passing at this critical moment in the election cycle could bring me out of retirement. Given all the uncertainty at the national level, I believe the 18th District needs stability and continuity in leadership.

We must keep federal resources flowing into the district to address challenges such as the cancer cluster in Fifth Ward and Kashmere Gardens, and continued funding for local organizations for health care, flood mitigation and education.

Our next representative must also meet the high bar of compassion, caring, and humanity that was the hallmark of Sheila’s leadership and public service. Comforting families who have lost loved ones, spending quality time with seniors while offering a helping hand – for me, these commitments deserve equal attention as the Washington duties of a member of Congress.

I have worked closely with the Congresswoman, U.S. Presidents, and federal departments at the highest levels during my time as mayor and 27 years in the Texas House. I am best positioned to ensure the ball is not dropped on servicing the needs of the entire 18th Congressional District."

Turner expressed his deep connection to the district and his readiness to continue the legacy of leadership established by previous representatives.

Turner also released a partial list of endorsements from prominent leaders, which includes:

Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher

State Representative Senfronia Thompson

State Representative Harold Dutton

State Representative Garnet Coleman

State Representative Alma Allen

State Representative Ana Hernandez

State Representative Armando Walle

State Representative Ann Johnson

State Representative Jolanda Jones

County Judge Lina Hidalgo

County Attorney Christian Menefee

Commissioner Rodney Ellis

Controller Chris Hollins

Council Member Abbie Kamin

Council Member Carolyn Evans-Shabazz

Council Member Tiffany D. Thomas

Texas Democratic Party Treasurer Odus Evbagharu

Statewide Texas Coalition of Black Democrats Chair Dr. Candice Matthews

Pastor Darrell Broussard

Pastor Isaac Matthews

Pastor Ralph West

Gerald Womack

Tanya Dubose

Edna Griggs

Maxine Seals

SEIU-TX

