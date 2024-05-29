A former teacher with Lamar Consolidated ISD has been accused of filming pornographic material on a school campus during school hours.

Houston community leaders Quanell X and Candice Matthews held a press conference where they claimed a former teacher at Adriane Mathews Gray Elementary School was seen in two explicit videos engaging in explicit behavior in a school classroom and restroom during school hours.

According to them, the woman was seen on video wearing her school ID badge.

The school reported the teacher was no longer employed at the campus but not because of this incident.

Lamar CISD officials and authorities were notified of the video and said an investigation would be opened.

We contacted Lamar CISD for an official statement and are waiting to hear back.