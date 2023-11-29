Former Lamar CISD Kindergarten teacher charged for sexual abuse of student

A former kindergarten teacher was sentenced to 20 years in confinement for sexually abusing a child, according to the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office.

Troi Phillip Moore, 47 was found guilty of Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact and indecency with a child by Exposure and accepted a 10-year sentence for each charge to be served in the xas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division. Moore also waived his right to an appeal.

The district attorney's office reports evidence presented by prosecutors Alycia Curtis and Craig Priesmeyer detailed Moore's actions while working as a kindergarten teacher at Tamarron Elementary in Lamar CISD in 2021.

According to the evidence, Moore who was a veteran teacher for more than 20 years isolated a child in the classroom and engaged in sexual contact with the 6-year-old male student.

Lead prosecutor Curtis commented, "This case is truly a parent’s worst nightmare as school should be a safe place to send our children. Thankfully, the victim’s parents took immediate steps to keep their son safe by reporting Moore to both the school and law enforcement. The victim showed incredible bravery by not only telling his parents what happened to him in the classroom but by facing Moore in court."

Troi Phillip Moore (Courtesy of Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office)

The now 8-year-old child testified about the sexual abuse to the jury during the trial, the attorney's office says.

"I applaud the jury for holding the defendant accountable for his despicable behavior," said District Attorney Brian Middleton. "And what is effectively a 20-year prison sentence, keeps all of our children safer here. I thank the survivor for being so brave and for helping us get justice in this case."

Jurors deliberated approximately two hours before returning verdicts of guilty.

Indecency with a Child by Exposure is a third-degree felony and carries a penalty of 2 to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000 while Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact is a second-degree felony and punishable by two to 20 years in prison and requires lifetime registration as a sex offender.