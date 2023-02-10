A Houston ISD elementary school teacher has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting children reports say.

According to Harris County District Attorney, Manuel Ponce was arrested Friday for Indecency with Child Sexual Contact and three counts of Sexual Abuse of Child.

Ponce was a teacher at Sutton Elementary School and reportedly was named Teacher of the Year at the school in May 2018. He resigned in July 2022.

Officials say they have confirmed eight victims in the incident.

HISD previously gave out this statement:

HISD takes these situations very seriously, and the safety and well-being of our students and staff is always our absolute top priority. The individual resigned in July 2022, and therefore is no longer employed with the district. Due to the Family Education Right’s Privacy Act (FERPA) and the pending investigation, HISD will not be providing additional information at this time.



