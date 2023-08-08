Foodies & Friends- HRW - Armandos

Houston's iconic upscale Tex-Mex restaurant for more than 40 years, Armandos is offering an HRW $55 3-course dinner menu and $25 Brunch menu. Armandos launched their Sunday brunch to coincide with Houston Restaurant Weeks and the first Sunday was a huge success. More than a dozen choices from traditional Tex-Mex huevos rancheros to avocado tostada to waffles to Tex-Mex Crab cake Benito (Wonton tostada topped with sautéed spinach, crab cake, poached egg, lobster cream sauce) to steak and eggs. (Better make your reservations now)

On this episode of Foodies & Friends Katie and Ruben talk with Zac Lennox Corporate Chef for Armandos, and then are joined by nutritionist Nathalie Sessions who shares some tips about healthy choices and planning to-go leftovers.

Armandos

2630 Westheimer

713-520-1738

HRW Menu

For each brunch and lunch meal sold from the HRW menu, restaurants donate $3. The donation for the $39 dinner menu is $5, and the donation for the $55 dinner is $7.

Houston Restaurant Weeks benefits the Houston Food Bank, for each $55 dinner sold ARMANDOS will donate $7.00 and for each $25 Brunch, $3.00. The Houston Food Bank converts every dollar to provide 3 nutritious meals for children, families and seniors in need in southeast Texas.

