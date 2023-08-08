Expand / Collapse search
Foodies & Friends- HRW - Armandos

By
Published 
Houston Restaurant Weeks
FOX 26 Houston

Houston - Houston's iconic upscale Tex-Mex restaurant for more than 40 years, Armandos is offering an HRW $55 3-course dinner menu and $25 Brunch menu. Armandos launched their Sunday brunch to coincide with Houston Restaurant Weeks and the first Sunday was a huge success. More than a dozen choices from traditional Tex-Mex huevos rancheros to avocado tostada to waffles to Tex-Mex Crab cake Benito (Wonton tostada topped with sautéed spinach, crab cake, poached egg, lobster cream sauce) to steak and eggs. (Better make your reservations now)

40 years in Houston and Armandos just started serving a Sunday Brunch and it's on the Houston Restaurant Weeks 2023 offering. Diners can choose from traditional Tex- Mex favorites- Huevos Rancheros, Migas, Chilaquiles to Avocado Tostada to steak and eggs. Armandos is also offering a $55 3-course dinner. Katie and Ruben get a look at all the great choices on this episode of Foodies and Friends and then talk with nutritionist Nathalie Sessions about making healthy choices and planning "to-go" leftovers.

On this episode of Foodies & Friends Katie and Ruben talk with Zac Lennox Corporate Chef for Armandos, and then are joined by nutritionist Nathalie Sessions who shares some tips about healthy choices and planning to-go leftovers. 

Armandos

2630 Westheimer

713-520-1738 

HRW Menu

 For each brunch and lunch meal sold from the HRW menu, restaurants donate $3. The donation for the $39 dinner menu is $5, and the donation for the $55 dinner is $7.

Houston Restaurant Weeks benefits the Houston Food Bank, for each $55 dinner sold ARMANDOS will donate $7.00 and for each $25 Brunch,  $3.00. The Houston Food Bank converts every dollar to provide 3 nutritious meals for children, families and seniors in need in southeast Texas.

Everything you want to know about Houston Restaurant Weeks 2023

 Tune in to Houston's Morning Show every Tuesday and Thursday at 8 AM and 9 AM to see more restaurant previews throughout August.

Watch FOODIES & FRIENDS - Mondays, Wednesdays at Fridays LIVE at 3 PM as Ruben and Katie sit down with local chefs and feature HRW menus and dishes, streaming on fox26houston.com

Every day log on to the HRW Instagram account for a chance to win a $100 gift card from one of the participating HRW restaurants. You get a new chance every day throughout Houston Restaurant Weeks  @houstonrestaurantweeks