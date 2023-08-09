Foodies and Friends - HRW - Graffiti Raw

One of several restaurants in The Big Vibe Group Graffiti Raw is an intimate all-day kitchen and bar inspired by the diverse Californian food scene and the "less is more" beachside lifestyle.

In this episode of Foodies and Friends Katie talks with Grant Cooper and Josep Prats about the $55 four-course dinner menu that includes great options from caviar and chips to an Angus burger, pasta, pan-seared salmon and ending with a beet cake!

Graffiti Raw

1001 California Street

713-750-9590

HRW Menu

Houston Restaurant Weeks benefits the Houston Food Bank, for each $55 dinner sold Graffiti Raw will donate $7.00 to the Houston Food Bank, which will provide 21 nutritious meals for children, families and seniors in need in southeast Texas.

