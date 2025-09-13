Foodies and Friends at Buttermilk Baby’s Birthday Bash

The Brief Katie Stone joins restaurateur Ben Berg at Buttermilk Baby for it’s first birthday celebration. Starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 13, plan on an afternoon of giveaways and family fun. Kids will enjoy a coloring station, face painting, and balloon twister plus a special appearance by Fudgie the Whale. From burgers and biscuits to sprinkles and sundaes, Ben highlights menu items for Katie.



Starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 13, plan on an afternoon of giveaways and family fun. Kids will enjoy a coloring station, face painting, and balloon twister plus a special appearance by Fudgie the Whale. Guests will also enjoy complimentary ice cream cake samples (while supplies last).

Image 1 of 8 ▼

The ice cream at Buttermilk Baby is the only place in Texas you can find Carvel soft serve.

Buttermilk Baby marks Carvel’s first collaboration with a restaurant in its 90-year history. Diners will find around 10 Carvel soft-serve ice cream flavors on Buttermilk’s menu, complete with customizable toppings, milkshakes, and adults-only boozy shakes.

Buttermilk Baby also offers Carvel’s signature ice cream sandwiches – the Flying Saucers and cakes, including one shaped like its mascot Fudgie the Whale.

The Game Ball cake is layers of vanilla and chocolate ice cream, separated by a layer of chocolate crunchies, then topped with chocolate crunchies, and whipped topping.

Be sure to try the limited-time Birthday Cake Shake, with whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles and topped with a keepsake party blower.

Buttermilk Baby is located at 600 N. Shepherd Drive (713-840-1555) and is open:

Sunday: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Monday - Thursday: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Joining the fun was Taylor Durisseau from Family Affair Balloons and More, who created a wonderful ice cream cone balloon sculpture complete with sprinkles!

Produced by the Cleverley Stone Foundation, Foodies and Friends is available on demand on FOX Local on your smart TV, and on the FOX 26 YouTube channel.

Affectionately called "The Diva of Dining," Cleverley Stone made it her life’s mission to beat hunger in Houston Restaurant Weeks. "Dine Out & Do Good" was Stone’s mantra, and her tireless efforts spurred an annual citywide boom in restaurant revenues and contributions to The Houston Food Bank.

Cleverley Stone passed away on May 28, 2020, following her battle with cancer. She was 68 years old.

Stone’s final wish was that Houston Restaurant Weeks Restaurant Weeks continue in perpetuity in her name.

The Cleverley Stone Foundation was created by Cleverley’s daughter, Katie Stone, to continue her Mother’s mission and legacy of supporting Houston Restaurant Weeks benefiting the Houston Food Bank, which takes place August 1 through Labor Day each year. Together Houstonians and Houston restaurant owners have raised more than $22 million over the past 21 years to support the Houston Food Bank and the hunger needs of our community.

Houston Restaurant Weeks and its sister event Eat Drink HTX is the largest annual fundraiser for the nation’s largest food bank. The Houston Food Bank services an 18-county area in southeast Texas. Eat Drink HTX will take place from February 15- 28, 2026, Houston Restaurant Weeks will take place from August 1 – September 7, 2026. For more about the foundation https://thecleverleystonefoundation.org