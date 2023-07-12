Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 3:52 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Southern Liberty County, Waller County, Wharton County
5
Rip Current Statement
from WED 8:42 AM CDT until THU 10:00 AM CDT, Galveston Island
Heat Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Heat Advisory
from WED 7:00 PM CDT until THU 10:00 PM CDT, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Southern Liberty County, Waller County, Wharton County
Heat Advisory
until THU 10:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Washington County

Fondren Road sinkhole: Repairs to road to take 'several weeks', Houston Public Works says

By
Published 
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Repairs are underway for a collapsed street on Fondren Road near Woodway Drive which has caused a deep sinkhole. 

Houston Public Works (HPW) crews began backfilling the hole caused by a damaged 24-inch wastewater line on Wednesday and expect to finish the task on Wednesday.

PREVIOUS STORY: Large sinkhole at Fondren Road and Woodway Drive intersection cause road closures

The hole was noticed on Friday and the road was closed down until repairs were complete. According to HPW, full repairs could take several weeks.

Image 1 of 4

Photo courtesy of Houston Public Works via Twitter

Residents should find alternate routes during this time.

Officials say crews will install a new manhole and connect a wastewater line under Fondren.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Customers are not experiencing interruptions in drinking water and wastewater services, at the time of this writing, according to HPW.

For more information, please contact the Public Works Department at 713-884-3131.