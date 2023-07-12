Repairs are underway for a collapsed street on Fondren Road near Woodway Drive which has caused a deep sinkhole.

Houston Public Works (HPW) crews began backfilling the hole caused by a damaged 24-inch wastewater line on Wednesday and expect to finish the task on Wednesday.

The hole was noticed on Friday and the road was closed down until repairs were complete. According to HPW, full repairs could take several weeks.

Residents should find alternate routes during this time.

Officials say crews will install a new manhole and connect a wastewater line under Fondren.

Customers are not experiencing interruptions in drinking water and wastewater services, at the time of this writing, according to HPW.

For more information, please contact the Public Works Department at 713-884-3131.