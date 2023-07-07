A road collapsed at the intersection of Fondren and Woodway on Friday afternoon, possibly caused by a 24-inch wastewater line.

Floating border wall arrives at Texas-Mexico border

The collapse caused a sinkhole to open up in the middle of the road, and traffic was diverted to surrounding streets.

Both lanes of Fondren will remain closed near the work area until repairs are completed.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Public Works officials said that repairs will likely be done this weekend and residents should avoid the area.

At this time, customers are not experiencing interruptions in drinking water and wastewater services.

There were no injuries reported in the collapse.

STREAM FOX LOCAL ON YOUR SMART TV

For more information, please contact the Public Works Department at 713-884-3131.