Bomb squad called for 'make-shift bomb' at northwest Harris County apartment complex, officials say

The Brief The scene is reported at Idlewild Apartments along FM 1960. Officials say family members found a suspicious item. First responders are at the scene. Others are asked to avoid the area.



A bomb squad has been called to a northwest Harris County complex following a report of a "make-shift bomb" that was discovered.

Harris County police scene: ‘Make-shift bomb’ at apartment complex

(Photo credit: Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4)

What we know:

According to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, constable deputies were called to Idlewild Apartments along FM 1960 near Perry Road.

Allegedly, family members found an item "that appeared to be suspicious in nature."

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Bomb Scene is at the scene along with other first responders.

Authorities are asking others to avoid the area.

What we don't know:

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.