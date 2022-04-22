Flores family spokesperson speaks ahead of trial for Andre Jackson

Andre Jackson was arrested and charged in 11-year-old Josue Flores' murder in June 2019.



He was first arrested for the murder in 2016, but released due to inconclusive evidence.

BACKGROUND: Josue Flores death: Andre Jackson’s trial to begin for murder of Houston boy



"May 17. Next month, will be six years, it's just long overdue," said Jose Vega, a spokesperson for the Flores family.

Josue Flores died in a stabbing in Houston on May 17, 2016.

It was a heinous crime that sent shock waves throughout Houston.



The 11-year-old was walking home from Marshall Middle School, just north of downtown, when he was stabbed multiple times in broad daylight.

MORE: Andre Jackson indicted in murder of Josue Flores



"All this young boy was doing was kicking rocks and jumping over puddles," Vega said. "At the end of the day, we just want justice and comfort for the family."



Josue's family no longer lives in the north side neighborhood.



"They just want the rest of the family to live a normal life and move forward," said Vega.



Before Andre Jackson's second arrest for murder in 2019, the north side community came together to make sure no other children would meet the same horrific fate.

Advertisement

MORE: 11-year-old laid to rest; Josue Flores stabbed to death walking home from school



Stella Mireles Walters founded Safe Walk Home.



"What we started doing was watching them when they walked in the morning and watching them when they came back," Walters said. "You could be sitting in your car, sitting on your porch, have an open window drinking your coffee. We taught them how to do this anonymously and what the police needed, so we could catch the suspect."