Expand / Collapse search

Fire crews go back to Wharton chemical plant after fire reignites

By , and
Published 
Updated August 3, 2022 7:55AM
Wharton
FOX 26 Houston

Fire crews go back to Wharton plant after fire reignites

Hours after multiple agencies worked to extinguish a massive fire at Prime Eco Group Plant in Wharton, flames reignited, prompting fire crews to go back to the scene.

WHARTON, Texas - Flames have reignited at a chemical plant in Wharton just hours after multiple fire departments extinguished a massive fire overnight.

SkyFOX was over the Prime ECO Group Plant located at 2933 Highway 60, which showed smoke still billowing and a small fire. Fire crews showed up to put out the flames.

The shelter-in-place was lifted for residents of Wharton after the major chemical plant fire that erupted Tuesday night around 10, sparking multiple explosions.

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene at the Prime ECO Group Plant. After several hours they were able to extinguish it.

Shelter-in-place lifted after plant fire in Wharton

A shelter-in-place at a Prime Eco plant in Wharton has been lifted after a massive fire overnight.

The fire was ignited in building three of the plant, but it’s unclear what sparked this chemical fire.

According to the company's website, it manufactures chemical products for the oil, gas and construction industries.

Wharton County plant fire

Photo of the Wharton County plant fire (Source: Kay Gilley)

Products like hand sanitizer and some fuel stabilizer were engulfed in flames, leaving behind major damage to the building.

Highway 60 was forced closed overnight, but it appears to be back open Wednesday morning and police have left the area.

RAW VIDEO: Fire at Wharton County plant

Viewer video shows a major fire at a plant in Wharton County. Video Courtesy of Alexey Wilson

Fortunately, there were no reported injuries.

LATEST WHARTON COUNTY NEWS

Wharton Police Department thanked the multiple agencies that helped to put out the fire overnight, including Wharton VFD, Boling VFD, Hungerford VFD, Glen Flora VFD, El Campo VFD, East Bernard VFD, Needville VFD, Fort Bend County Haz-Mat and the Bay City VFD.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.