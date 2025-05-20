First self-deportation flight leaves out of Houston

The Brief The first self-deportation flight under the Trump administration left Houston on Monday to Honduras and Colombia. More than 60 undocumented immigrants self-deported as part of "Project Homecoming". The Department of Homeland Security says they received a $1,000 stipend and can possibly return to the United States legally one day.



The Department of Homeland Security operated what it called the first charter flight for undocumented immigrants to self-deport. The flight left Houston on Monday bound for Honduras and Colombia.

President Trump created "Project Homecoming" to give those in the United States illegally a choice.

By the numbers:

DHS says 64 participants chose to self-deport back to their home countries on the inaugural flight. Thirty-eight arrived in Honduras and 26 landed in Colombia.

What migrants get for self-deporting

What they're saying:

DHS says this was a voluntary charter flight, not an ICE enforcement operation. All participants were offered the same benefits as any immigrant who self-deports using the CBP Home App. They received travel assistance, a $1,000 stipend, and preserved the possibility they could one day return to the United States legally.

"If you are here illegally, use the CBP Home App to take control of your departure and receive financial support to return home. If you don’t, you will be subjected to fines, arrest, deportation and will never be allowed to return. If you are in this country illegally, self-deport NOW and preserve your opportunity to potentially return the legal, right way," said Secretary Kristi Noem.

(Photo U.S. Department of Homeland Security)

Questions about self-deportation

The other side:

Maribel Hastings from America’s Voice wrote earlier this month that self-deportation could result in the immigrants being barred from returning to the United States for years, maybe ever.

"The recommendation is for immigrants to consult with a lawyer before self-deporting, so as not to affect their probability of being able to return to the United States eventually," Hastings wrote.

Hastings is also questioning whether they're getting paid.

"The ‘magnanimous’ Trump promises a return ticket and $1,000 payment to those who do it, although, owing to his history, it’s not very likely that the immigrant will ever get paid. They promise that the money will be paid once it is confirmed that they are in their countries of origin."

The future of "Project Homecoming"

What's next:

The DHS says Project Homecoming will cut deportation costs. Currently, they average more than $17,000 per case, according to the DHS. It's not known when the next self-deportation flight will take off or if it will depart Houston.