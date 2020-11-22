First responders work to put out overnight house fire in north Houston
article
HOUSTON - Houston Fire responded to reports of an apartment fire on Sunday, Nov. 22, around 3:30 a.m.
Firefighters say it initially started after a stovetop was left unattended at a residence on 1200 block of West Tidwell in Houston.
SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS
Upon making forcible entry, firefighters located fire inside the 2-story home.
Firefighters were able to put the bulk of the fire out in minutes, but a pet dog died as a result of the fire.
Advertisement
FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP
Houston Fire says the residents from the lone unit will be displaced.