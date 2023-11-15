FIRST ON FOX: Israeli family members give horrific account of loved one still being held hostage

Some relatives of hostages held by Hamas, including a father whose 16-year-old son was kidnapped, are making a stop in Houston to raise awareness about the more than 230 innocent abductees from 30+ countries. They are calling for Hamas to release the hostages.

After landing in Houston, the three Israeli family members spoke to FOX 26 anchor Rashi Vats about the terror in their home and their mission.

"He is a quiet boy. We miss his presence. He is very sweet. He was a great student, and he got great grades, even though I never saw him study," said Nir Shani, 47, whose 16-year-old son was kidnapped by Hamas. "My two little daughters were kidnapped as well, but were not taken to Gaza strip. It was like a miracle. My mother got shot and was bleeding for nine hours, so we had to take care of her first. All our community is in mourning."

"We got the message that my grandparents are probably kidnapped as they were not found at their house. They did not tell us that the house is completely burned," explained Daniel Lifshitz, who is the grandson of released hostage Yocheved Lifshitz, a peace activist. His grandfather, Oded Lifshitz, is still being held hostage.

"I was feeling helpless and angry. Seeing that nothing is coming to them. Nothing is coming to help them," he said.

"I saw on the floor, body parts of somebody. There was blood everywhere, and I didn't even want to know how someone got to that condition. It is not something that a bullet can do. I covered my little brother’s eyes," explained Ella Shani, who is 14-years-old. Her father was killed by the terrorists. She was kidnapped by Hamas and later released. Her cousin is Amit.

Their visit was organized by the Consulate General of Israel to the Southwest and Hostages and Missing Families forum called ‘Bring Them Home Now.’ The Hostage and Missing Families Forum was formed by the families of the abductees less than 24 hours after the horrific attack by Hamas on Israel on October 7, in which more than 1,300 innocent civilians were murdered and hundreds were taken hostage.

The Forum is volunteer-based and laser-focused on bringing the hostages back home to their families and to us.