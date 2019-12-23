First case of measles in Travis County since 1999, Austin Public Health confirms

The first case of Measles in Travis County since 1999 has been confirmed, according to Austin Public Health.

A person residing in Travis County has been diagnosed with the measles.

Measles is a virus that is spread through the air via cough or sneeze. To exercise caution the APH is working with health departments in Central Texas to alert people of specific times and locations that people might have been in close contact with the diagnosed individual.

Below is a list of public places and general times that people in Travis County may have been in close contact with the individual:

December 14 (evening):

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 6301 W Parmer Lane

December 14 - 16:

HEB, 6001 W Parmer Lane

Advertisement

December 15:

Saam Thai, 6301 W Parmer Lane

December 15 - 16

Mandola’s Italian, 4700 W Guadalupe Street

December 16 (2pm – 4pm):

Target, 10107 Research Boulevard

Marco’s Pizza, 11011 Research Boulevard

December 17 (Noon – 4pm):

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, 3600 Presidential Boulevard United Airlines, gate 29 area

United Airlines, gate 29 area

Symptoms of the measles include cough, rash, fever and sore eyes. Health officials are also alerting people to call their doctors immediately if they were in the locations mentioned above in those time frames and have come down with a fever.

According to officials, you are protected if you have received two MMR vaccinations. If you have only received one MMR vaccination than you may be at a higher risk to contract the virus.

Those who are not vaccinated are at high risk of contracting measles from someone who is infected. Health officials are alerting the public that measles is a serious case and that about 25% of people who get infected end up hospitalized.

“Measles is an acute, highly contagious viral disease. A small number of cases are capable of quickly producing epidemics," said Dr. Mark Escott, interim health authority and medical director for Austin Public Health. "The best way to protect yourself and your family against measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases is by immunization."

For more information on the measles virus, visit the City of Austin's Website.