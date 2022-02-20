Firefighters, homeowner say lack of fire hydrant complicates house fire response

article

Several firefighters worked to put out a home fully engulfed in flames in northeast Houston, where a lack of fire hydrants made things more difficult.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Authorities received a call for a 2-story home on fire in the 13500 block of Lakeside Terrace. When they arrived, firefighters upgraded to a possible rescue and noted there were no hydrants in the neighborhood.

According to the Houston Fire Department, responders asked for water tenders from Sheldon and county departments, and additional engines, so it took about 90 minutes to get the fire under control.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Preliminary investigations suggest the fire started due to contractors renovating earlier in the day.

Advertisement

The homeowner said he and his family have lived there for more than 20 years and have worked to get the city to place a hydrant in their neighborhood to no avail, and many houses have burned down as a result.