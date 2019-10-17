Firefighters battle fire at Main Street Market in downtown Houston; 1 taken to hospital

Firefighters are battling a fire at Main Street Market in downtown Houston.

According to the Firefighters' Union, three firefighters were rescued at the building fire. The union says one is in stable condition at the hospital and the other two are safe at the scene.

The fire was first reported at the building on the corner of Main Street and Walker Street around 8 a.m. Thursday. The fire reached four alarms but is currently at three alarms.

Fire trucks are blocking the streets surrounding the building, and the public is asked to avoid the area.

Houston METRO says the METRO Rail Red Line is delayed due to the fire.