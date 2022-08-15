Firefighters battling apartment fire in southwest Houston
HOUSTON - Houston firefighters are battling a two-alarm apartment fire Monday afternoon.
It's at the Crossing Sedona Square Apartments located in the 9700 block of Court Glen Dr. in southwest Houston.
HFD are performing an offensive attack.
A fire burns at an apartment complex in the 9700 block of Court Glen Drive.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
The public is asked to avoid this area.
This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.