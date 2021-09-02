Firefighters battle 3-alarm warehouse fire in west Houston

article

Firefighters are battling a 3-alarm fire at a warehouse in west Houston.

The fire was reported around 8:50 a.m. Thursday in the 3900 block of Arc Street near Westpark Drive.

According to the Houston Fire Department, firefighters are attacking the fire in a defensive mode.

There are no reported injuries or rescues at this time.

The public is asked to avoid the area due to the emergency response.

