Firefighters battle 3-alarm warehouse fire in west Houston

By
Published 
Houston
FOX 26 Houston
article

The Houston Fire Department battles a fire at a warehouse on Arc Street.

HOUSTON - Firefighters are battling a 3-alarm fire at a warehouse in west Houston.

The fire was reported around 8:50 a.m. Thursday in the 3900 block of Arc Street near Westpark Drive.

According to the Houston Fire Department, firefighters are attacking the fire in a defensive mode.

There are no reported injuries or rescues at this time.

The public is asked to avoid the area due to the emergency response.

