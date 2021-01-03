Firefighter injured battling 1-alarm fire in NW Houston

article

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor burns as crews were battling a 1-alarm fire in northwest Houston on Sunday.



According to Captain Arizpe with the Cy-Fair Fire Department, the fire was located on the 6700 block of Satsuma Drive.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene where the fire was contained to a home attached to a warehouse.

Photo from the scene on the 6700 block of Satsuma Drive. (Capt. Daniel Arizpe, PIO with the Cy-Fair Fire Department)

The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office said no chemicals are reported to be involved in the fire.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP



The American Red Cross is on the scene helping the family of eight who lived on the property.

Advertisement

Photo from the scene on the 6700 block of Satsuma Drive. (Capt. Daniel Arizpe, PIO with the Cy-Fair Fire Department)

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.