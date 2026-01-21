How Houston's prepping for the icy winter storm

The Brief City and utility crews are preparing for dangerous ice, especially on roads and power lines. Public Works plans to treat 16,000 lanes of roadway, prioritizing bridges and elevated areas. Officials say ERCOT power supply is stable, but ice damage could still cause outages.



Houston officials say all city departments are on deck as a potential winter storm approaches — with ice posing the biggest threat.

Winter storm watch: What Houston leaders are saying

What they're saying:

During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Mayor John Whitmire emphasized preparation, noting that generators are being tested at water treatment plants and warming centers are being readied across the region. He acknowledged that while preparation is underway, ice remains unpredictable.

City leaders say the worst conditions are expected Saturday afternoon through Tuesday morning, with the possibility that ice could move as far south as Montgomery County.

Roads & Public Works preparation

By the numbers:

Houston Public Works says crews are preparing to pre-treat roads up to 24 hours in advance using a brine, sand, and salt mixture.

Crews are responsible for 16,000 lanes of roadway — a distance officials say is roughly equivalent to traveling from Houston to Tokyo

41 priority areas have been identified, including elevated bridges, overpasses, and major roadways

Drivers are urged to stay off the roads if conditions deteriorate, especially during icing events

Power concerns & CenterPoint response

Dig deeper:

CenterPoint Energy says it has activated its winter weather response plan, staging crews and equipment across the region and bringing in mutual assistance crews from out of state.

Officials stress this weather system is not expected to create a power supply crisis like the 2021 freeze. Instead, the main concern is ice weighing down trees and power lines, which could lead to outages — particularly north of Houston.

CenterPoint says crews are positioned to respond quickly if outages occur.

Emergency management & public guidance

What you can do:

Houston’s Office of Emergency Management says coordination began over the weekend as weather models shifted. Officials say the region is about 72 hours out, with clearer timing expected in the next 48 hours.

Residents are encouraged to: