Lithium-ion batteries: Fire hazards they pose in electronic devices, toys

The Brief Firefighters warn of the fire risk of lithium-ion batteries in electronic devices and toys. CPSC reports there are 5000 lithium-ion battery fires a year. Fires can be avoided using safety-certified batteries that are charged and stored properly.



This week is Fire Prevention Week and firefighters are focused on warning you about the dangers and safe use of lithium-ion batteries. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports there are about 5,000 lithium-ion battery fires each year.

We asked Battalion Chief John Baker and Lt. Eddie Cruz with the Cy-Fair Fire Department to show us how to stay safe.

Risk of using lithium-ion batteries

What we know:

Lithium-ion batteries are rechargeable batteries used to power many common electronics, including smartphones, laptops, electric weed trimmers, and many toys, such as e-bikes and scooters.

But firefighters point out that lithium-ion batteries can overheat, catch fire, and explode if they're damaged, improperly charged, or poorly made.

What you can do:

While you may be tempted to buy lower-priced lithium-ion batteries, they could be counterfeit. They urge you to purchase them from reputable manufacturers or retailers, and to look for packaging showing that they've met safety certifications, such as the letters UL (Underwriters Laboratories) or IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission).

Firefighters say be sure to charge a device safely, using the charger that came with it. Incompatible chargers can overheat batteries. Avoid charging them overnight and near a bed, pillow or fabric furniture. Large devices, like an e-bike, should not be charged inside the home.

Be sure not to overcharge them and once a device is fully charged, unplug it from the charger.

Store batteries in a cool, safe place away from direct sunlight and flammable materials. They should also be kept out of reach of children and pets.

Stop using lithium-ion batteries immediately if you notice any of these warning signs:

Excessive heat

Leaking

Swelling or punctures

Unusual odor

Discoloration

Strange noises like popping or hissing

Dispose of batteries safely. Never throw them in the trash where they can spark a fire. Instead, take them to a recycling or hazardous waste facility. Lowe's and Home Depot stores accept rechargeable batteries for recycling. You can also go to www.call2recycle.org/locator to find a recycling drop-off location.

Learn more:

To learn more, visit the Fire Safety Research Institute’s "Take Charge of Battery Safety" page and the National Fire Protection Association’s "Fire Prevention Week 2025: Charge into Fire Safety" page.