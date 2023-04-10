Fire tears through Massachusetts church on Easter Sunday

A fire broke out at a 114-year-old Massachusetts church not long after Easter services, causing part of the roof to collapse and more than 100 firefighters to respond.

The fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the Faith Lutheran Church in Cambridge. More than 100 firefighters from 18 engine companies and eight ladder companies responded, Acting Fire Chief Tom Cahill said.

Part of the roof collapsed, but the main structure and the steeple were still standing.

Video of the multi-alarm fire by state Rep Mike Connolly showed heavy smoke coming from the church.

"My heart goes out to the congregation and staff at the Faith Lutheran Church who had just celebrated Easter this morning. Praying that no one gets hurt," Connolly wrote in a post.

No injuries were reported.

According to the church’s website , Easter service took place at 10 a.m. local time. There was also an afternoon service held the church at 4 p.m., according to Boston 25 News, citing Cahill. That service ended at 5 p.m. and about 30 minutes later, the fire broke out.

After delivering the sermon, Pastor Robin Lutjohann said he watched in horror as the church became swallowed up in smoke.

"It is heartbreaking and it is…the day started very different. We had a very joyous Easter celebration and now this," Lutjohann told Boston 25 News .

A large crowd gathered as the sun began to set, according to the local news outlet. Cambridge firefighters set up a collapse area out of fear that the structure could have collapsed, but the church overall remained intact. Cambridge police on Monday told Boston 25 that the steeple of the church would need to be torn down.

"There’s no smoke coming from the church, the church is here," Lutjohann added, gesturing to the amassed crowd. "The church is the people."

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed,