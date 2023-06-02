Fire damages Faith Lutheran Church in Dickinson

A Dickinson church was heavily damaged in a fire on Friday morning.

Firefighters from multiple fire departments responded to Faith Lutheran Church on FM 517 East.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

SkyFOX aerials show the roof on part of the church has been destroyed.

SUGGESTED: Fire at Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Downtown Houston

Image 1 of 8 ▼ The fire department at the scene of a fire in Dickinson.

It’s unclear at this time how the fire started. No injuries were reported.