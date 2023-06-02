Fire at Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Downtown Houston

article

A fire in the mechanical room prompted a large firefighter response at Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Downtown Houston, officials say.

Firefighters responded to the scene at St. Joseph Parkway and San Jacinto Street before 6 a.m. Friday.

According to firefighters, when they arrived there was smoke on the bottom three floors but no immediately visible flames.

After a search, firefighters say there was a fire in the mechanical room, possibly involving the elevator motors.

The fire has been extinguished, but officials say there is moderate smoke damage throughout.

No injuries have been reported.