Fire crews are on the scene of what's being called a "structure fire" in Loudoun County.

SkyFox flew to Silver Ridge Drive around 8:45 p.m. and captured smoke billowing from a residence and what appeared to be firefighters searching through debris.

The Sterling Volunteer Fire Company reported that they are currently being assisted by the Fairfax Fire and Rescue Department and the Ashburn Fire Department. Several firetrucks with long ladders could be seen hovering above the rubble.

SkyFox also captured several nearby roads backed up with cars for miles.

Fire departments react to blaze in Sterling

Fire departments across the country were quick to react.

The Luray Fire Department took to Facebook in support of their fellow firefighters, writing, "Please keep Loudoun County Firefighters in your thoughts and prayers."

West Virginia's oldest fire department echoed those sentiments, writing, "Please take a moment to share a prayer for those still working on the scene, and navigating the situation after the fire is extinguished."

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.