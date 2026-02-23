Fire burns in trees near I-45, Cypress Preserve in north Harris County
HOUSTON - Smoke is rising from a fire burning in a wooded area near I-45 in north Harris County on Monday afternoon.
What we know:
According to the Ponderosa Fire Department, the fire is burning near Cypress Preserve and Imperial Valley.
Officials say grass and trees are burning.
What we don't know:
It’s unclear at this time how the fire started.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Ponderosa Fire Department.