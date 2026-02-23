The Brief A fire is burning near I-45 in north Harris County. Officials say trees and grass are burning. The Ponderosa Fire Department responded to the fire.



Smoke is rising from a fire burning in a wooded area near I-45 in north Harris County on Monday afternoon.

What we know:

According to the Ponderosa Fire Department, the fire is burning near Cypress Preserve and Imperial Valley.

Officials say grass and trees are burning.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear at this time how the fire started.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.